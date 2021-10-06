Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Turner (0) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. An over/under of 57 is set in the contest.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -6.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined for 57 points just two times this year.

Syracuse's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 11.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Demon Deacons score 38.4 points per game, 17.6 more than the Orange give up per contest (20.8).

Wake Forest is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.8 points.

The Demon Deacons average 160 more yards per game (444.6) than the Orange give up per matchup (284.6).

Wake Forest is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 284.6 yards.

The Demon Deacons have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Orange rack up 30.4 points per game, 12.2 more than the Demon Deacons give up (18.2).

When Syracuse scores more than 18.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Orange collect 391.6 yards per game, just one more than the 390.6 the Demon Deacons give up.

The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats