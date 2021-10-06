The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The over/under is 69.5 for the contest.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-3.5
69.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- UTSA has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 73.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 52.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 60.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners surrender (17.6).
- Western Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.6 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 223.3 more yards per game (520.5) than the Roadrunners allow per outing (297.2).
- Western Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 297.2 yards.
- The Hilltoppers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 10 takeaways .
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Roadrunners rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (34.6) than the Hilltoppers surrender (35).
- UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35 points.
- The Roadrunners collect 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers allow (459.5).
- This year the Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
39
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
35
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
520.5
Avg. Total Yards
431.4
459.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
297.2
3
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
10