The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The over/under is 69.5 for the contest.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -3.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

UTSA has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 73.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 52.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 60.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Hilltoppers rack up 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners surrender (17.6).

Western Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.6 points.

The Hilltoppers average 223.3 more yards per game (520.5) than the Roadrunners allow per outing (297.2).

Western Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 297.2 yards.

The Hilltoppers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 10 takeaways .

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Roadrunners rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (34.6) than the Hilltoppers surrender (35).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35 points.

The Roadrunners collect 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers allow (459.5).

This year the Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).

