Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 11 points. A 57.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -11 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points just two times this season.

Ball State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.8 points per game, 11.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.3 points greater than the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 60.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Broncos average 26.6 points per game, three fewer than the Cardinals give up per contest (29.6).

The Broncos average only 2.8 more yards per game (409), than the Cardinals allow per outing (406.2).

Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 406.2 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (4).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Cardinals score 19.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Broncos allow.

Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Cardinals collect only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos allow per matchup (299.8).

In games that Ball State churns out more than 299.8 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Season Stats