Big Ten rivals square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 10 points. A total of 42 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -10 42

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined for 42 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.2 more than the 42 total in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 13.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wisconsin has one win against the spread.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Badgers rack up 18.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (24.7).

The Badgers rack up 65.5 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (417.3).

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Fighting Illini's takeaways (10).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Fighting Illini have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Fighting Illini average 4.8 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Badgers surrender (25.5).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 25.5 points.

The Fighting Illini average 101.5 more yards per game (350.5) than the Badgers give up per matchup (249).

In games that Illinois piles up more than 249 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (3).

