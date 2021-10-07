Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) are 6-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -6 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Wyoming's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.9 points per game, 22.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.4, 1.9 points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Air Force's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Falcons average 11.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cowboys allow (23.3).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Falcons average 109.2 more yards per game (444) than the Cowboys give up per outing (334.8).

In games that Air Force piles up more than 334.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have two turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Cowboys rack up 34.5 points per game, 17.9 more than the Falcons allow (16.6).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 16.6 points.

The Cowboys collect 82.4 more yards per game (368) than the Falcons allow per outing (285.6).

When Wyoming piles up more than 285.6 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have seven takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats