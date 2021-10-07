October 7, 2021
Alabama vs. Texas A&M College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Deantre Prince (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 22nd-ranked pass defense, play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The total is 51 points for this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Alabama

-17.5

51

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama and its opponents have combined to go over the current 51-point total in all five games this season.
  • Texas A&M's games have gone over 51 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 69 points per game, 18 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 20.2 points above the 30.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 64.1, 13.1 points above Saturday's total of 51.
  • The 50.8 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

  • Alabama is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.
  • Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Crimson Tide put up 45.6 points per game, 33 more than the Aggies give up per outing (12.6).
  • Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.6 points.
  • The Crimson Tide collect 461.2 yards per game, 141.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow per matchup.
  • When Alabama piles up more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year, the Crimson Tide have three turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • Texas A&M has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • The Aggies rack up 23.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the Crimson Tide allow (18.2).
  • Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
  • The Aggies collect 91.2 more yards per game (376.2) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (285).
  • In games that Texas A&M churns out over 285 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This season the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

AlabamaStatsTexas A&M

45.6

Avg. Points Scored

23.4

18.2

Avg. Points Allowed

12.6

461.2

Avg. Total Yards

376.2

285

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

319.8

3

Giveaways

9

8

Takeaways

4