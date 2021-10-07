The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 22nd-ranked pass defense, play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The total is 51 points for this matchup.
Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-17.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to go over the current 51-point total in all five games this season.
- Texas A&M's games have gone over 51 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69 points per game, 18 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 20.2 points above the 30.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 64.1, 13.1 points above Saturday's total of 51.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 45.6 points per game, 33 more than the Aggies give up per outing (12.6).
- Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 461.2 yards per game, 141.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow per matchup.
- When Alabama piles up more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have three turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Texas A&M's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Aggies rack up 23.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the Crimson Tide allow (18.2).
- Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Aggies collect 91.2 more yards per game (376.2) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (285).
- In games that Texas A&M churns out over 285 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Texas A&M
45.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.4
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
12.6
461.2
Avg. Total Yards
376.2
285
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
319.8
3
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
4