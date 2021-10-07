Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Deantre Prince (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 22nd-ranked pass defense, play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The total is 51 points for this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to go over the current 51-point total in all five games this season.

Texas A&M's games have gone over 51 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 69 points per game, 18 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 20.2 points above the 30.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 64.1, 13.1 points above Saturday's total of 51.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Crimson Tide put up 45.6 points per game, 33 more than the Aggies give up per outing (12.6).

Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.6 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 461.2 yards per game, 141.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow per matchup.

When Alabama piles up more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have three turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Texas A&M's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Aggies rack up 23.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the Crimson Tide allow (18.2).

Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Aggies collect 91.2 more yards per game (376.2) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (285).

In games that Texas A&M churns out over 285 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (8).

Season Stats