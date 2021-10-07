Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are favored by 5 points as they battle to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The over/under is 50 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in all four games this season.

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.8, is 11.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 46.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-1-0 this year.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals put up 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers give up (25.5).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.

The Cardinals rack up 440.5 yards per game, 104.2 more yards than the 336.3 the 49ers allow per matchup.

In games that Arizona totals more than 336.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (1).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The 49ers put up 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals surrender (21.3).

When San Francisco records more than 21.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers average only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (357.3).

In games that San Francisco picks up over 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 50.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (50).

On the road, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more.

This season, 49ers away games average 47.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.