The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are favored by 5 points as they battle to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The over/under is 50 for this game.
Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers
Over/under insights
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in all four games this season.
- San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.8, is 11.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Cardinals put up 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers give up (25.5).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 440.5 yards per game, 104.2 more yards than the 336.3 the 49ers allow per matchup.
- In games that Arizona totals more than 336.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (1).
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The 49ers put up 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals surrender (21.3).
- When San Francisco records more than 21.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers average only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (357.3).
- In games that San Francisco picks up over 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 50.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (50).
- On the road, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more.
- This season, 49ers away games average 47.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
