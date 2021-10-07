Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 8, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 13 points. The contest's point total is 51.5.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -13 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points only once this season.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 11.9 points more than Friday's over/under.

The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 51.9, 0.4 points above Friday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Arizona State has two wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Sun Devils rack up 7.6 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal allow (26.8).

Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Sun Devils average 38.4 more yards per game (442.2) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (403.8).

When Arizona State totals over 403.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Cardinal put up 11.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Sun Devils allow (17.4).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.4 points.

The Cardinal collect 348.8 yards per game, 63.8 more yards than the 285.0 the Sun Devils allow.

In games that Stanford piles up over 285.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (6).

Season Stats