Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (1-3) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons (1-3). A total of 46 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points only two times this season.

New York's games have gone over 46 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.3, is 14.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 55.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.5 more than the 46 total in this contest.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46 total in this game is 2.5 points higher than the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Falcons score four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets surrender (23.5).

Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.

The Falcons rack up 34 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets give up per matchup (353.5).

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread one time this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Jets rack up 20.2 fewer points per game (11.8) than the Falcons surrender (32).

The Jets rack up 107 fewer yards per game (276.3) than the Falcons allow (383.3).

This year the Jets have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, Falcons home games average 48.0 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.