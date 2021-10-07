The New York Jets (1-3) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons (1-3). A total of 46 points has been set for this game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Falcons vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points only two times this season.
- New York's games have gone over 46 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.3, is 14.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 55.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.5 more than the 46 total in this contest.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46 total in this game is 2.5 points higher than the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Falcons score four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets surrender (23.5).
- Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.
- The Falcons rack up 34 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets give up per matchup (353.5).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jets.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Jets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.
- New York's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Jets rack up 20.2 fewer points per game (11.8) than the Falcons surrender (32).
- The Jets rack up 107 fewer yards per game (276.3) than the Falcons allow (383.3).
- This year the Jets have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, Falcons home games average 48.0 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
- The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
Powered by Data Skrive.