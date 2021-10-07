Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) a solid chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by a touchdown in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under is 46 in this game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ravens vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.
- Monday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.4 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Ravens put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Colts allow.
- When Baltimore records more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Ravens collect 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per matchup (330.8).
- In games that Baltimore picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Ravens have five turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Colts.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Colts put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens give up (23).
- Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23 points.
- The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).
- This year the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
- This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
Powered by Data Skrive.