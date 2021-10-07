Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) a solid chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by a touchdown in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under is 46 in this game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.

Monday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.4 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Ravens put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Colts allow.

When Baltimore records more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per matchup (330.8).

In games that Baltimore picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Ravens have five turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (8).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Colts put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens give up (23).

Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23 points.

The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).

This year the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

