The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack will meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 13th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bears are favored by 3 points in the outing. A total of 44.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Baylor vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -3 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of five games this season.

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 22.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 35.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.1 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 10.0 points below the 54.5 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 3-2-0 this season.

The Bears have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Bears average 19.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).

Baylor is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 18.0 points.

The Bears rack up 131.8 more yards per game (447.6) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (315.8).

When Baylor amasses more than 315.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over four times, while the Mountaineers have forced four.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 3-2-0 this year.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Mountaineers put up 30.0 points per game, 12.6 more than the Bears surrender (17.4).

When West Virginia scores more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mountaineers average 62.4 more yards per game (377.2) than the Bears allow (314.8).

West Virginia is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 314.8 yards.

The Mountaineers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Season Stats