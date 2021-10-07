Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler looks on before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Akron Zips (1-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Bowling Green is favored by 14.5 points. A total of 46 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Bowling Green vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Bowling Green -14.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in all five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 35.8 points per game, 10.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.8 points per game, 17.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 51.5, 5.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's five games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Bowling Green's games this year have not hit the over yet in five opportunities.

This year, the Falcons score 25.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Zips allow (42.4).

The Falcons collect 175.2 fewer yards per game (277.0) than the Zips allow per outing (452.2).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Zips' takeaways (3).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has covered the spread one time this season.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Akron's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Zips score 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Falcons give up.

Akron is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.4 points.

The Zips collect per game (336.8) than the Falcons allow (336.8).

When Akron totals more than 336.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Zips have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .

Season Stats