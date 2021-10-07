Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (2-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The point total is set at 57.

Odds for BYU vs. Boise State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -5.5 57

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

Boise State's games have gone over 57 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55 points per game, two fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars put up 6.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Broncos allow (22.8).

When BYU records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up just 13.4 fewer yards per game (401.2) than the Broncos allow per matchup (414.6).

When BYU amasses over 414.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, 10 fewer than the Broncos have forced (12).

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Broncos average 32.6 points per game, 13.2 more than the Cougars allow (19.4).

Boise State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Broncos average just 0.6 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Cougars give up (379).

In games that Boise State churns out more than 379 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats