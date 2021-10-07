Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (59) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) are an underdog by 4 points as they aim to halt a three-game skid in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. The point total is set at 44.5.

Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points or more only once this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.8 points per game, 3.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 6.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Panthers average just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles surrender (26.5).

The Panthers rack up 387.5 yards per game, 33.2 more yards than the 354.3 the Eagles give up per contest.

In games that Carolina amasses over 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (2).

Eagles stats and trends

So far this season Philadelphia has one win against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Eagles put up seven more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers give up (16.5).

When Philadelphia scores more than 16.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles average 146 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers allow per outing (251.5).

Philadelphia is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 251.5 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (3).

Home and road insights

At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or greater.

The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 44.8 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

