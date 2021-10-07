The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 19th-ranked pass offense will square off against the Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC) and the 16th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Chippewas are favored by 5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 57.
Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Central Michigan
-5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 45.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 2.2 points under the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Chippewas games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57 total in this game is 4.2 points above the 52.8 average total in Bobcats games this season.
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Central Michigan has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Chippewas have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Central Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Chippewas rack up four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats allow (31.6).
- The Chippewas collect 460.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 419 the Bobcats give up per matchup.
- In games that Central Michigan amasses more than 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Bobcats' takeaways (3).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Bobcats rack up 17.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Chippewas allow (27.6).
- The Bobcats rack up 341.8 yards per game, 60.6 fewer yards than the 402.4 the Chippewas allow.
- This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Chippewas' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Central Michigan
|Stats
|Ohio
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
17.8
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
460.6
Avg. Total Yards
341.8
402.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419
6
Giveaways
6
5
Takeaways
3