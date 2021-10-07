Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Dallas Dixon (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Desmond Little (59) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 19th-ranked pass offense will square off against the Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC) and the 16th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Chippewas are favored by 5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 57.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -5 57

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points under the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Chippewas games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57 total in this game is 4.2 points above the 52.8 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has covered the spread twice this year.

The Chippewas have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Central Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Chippewas rack up four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats allow (31.6).

The Chippewas collect 460.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 419 the Bobcats give up per matchup.

In games that Central Michigan amasses more than 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Bobcats' takeaways (3).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has covered the spread one time this season.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Bobcats rack up 17.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Chippewas allow (27.6).

The Bobcats rack up 341.8 yards per game, 60.6 fewer yards than the 402.4 the Chippewas allow.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Chippewas' takeaways (5).

Season Stats