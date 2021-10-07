The Florida International Panthers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the 25th-ranked pass offense will meet the Charlotte 49ers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 8, 2021. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The over/under is 59.5.
Odds for Charlotte vs. Florida International
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Charlotte
-3.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- Florida International's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Friday's over/under is 5.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- 49ers games have an average total of 58.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 3-1-1 this season.
- The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The 49ers average 26.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Panthers allow per contest (35.2).
- Charlotte is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 35.2 points.
- The 49ers collect 410.0 yards per game, 92.8 fewer yards than the 502.8 the Panthers give up per contest.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Florida International has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Florida International has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Panthers average the same number of points per game that the 49ers surrender (24.2).
- Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
- The Panthers average just 16.4 fewer yards per game (413.0) than the 49ers allow (429.4).
- In games that Florida International churns out more than 429.4 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Florida International
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.2
410.0
Avg. Total Yards
413.0
429.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
502.8
6
Giveaways
8
6
Takeaways
3