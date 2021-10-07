Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the 25th-ranked pass offense will meet the Charlotte 49ers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 8, 2021. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The over/under is 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -3.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's over/under is 5.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

49ers games have an average total of 58.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 3-1-1 this season.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The 49ers average 26.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Panthers allow per contest (35.2).

Charlotte is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 35.2 points.

The 49ers collect 410.0 yards per game, 92.8 fewer yards than the 502.8 the Panthers give up per contest.

The 49ers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Charlotte at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida International has one win against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Florida International has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Panthers average the same number of points per game that the 49ers surrender (24.2).

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Panthers average just 16.4 fewer yards per game (413.0) than the 49ers allow (429.4).

In games that Florida International churns out more than 429.4 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats