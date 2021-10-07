Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell signals that its first down in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 198

The Temple Owls (3-2, 0-0 AAC) are 29-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. The point total is 54 for the outing.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -29 54

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points just twice this year.

Temple has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 11.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 3.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 54-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Bearcats average 8.1 more points per game (38.3) than the Owls surrender (30.2).

Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.2 points.

The Bearcats collect 412.8 yards per game, 99.6 more yards than the 313.2 the Owls give up per contest.

When Cincinnati picks up more than 313.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread two times this year.

Temple's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the Owls average 12.9 more points per game (27.4) than the Bearcats allow (14.5).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.5 points.

The Owls collect 52.9 more yards per game (362.2) than the Bearcats give up (309.3).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 309.3 yards.

The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats