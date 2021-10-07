Sep 25, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Jarrett Guest (7) runs a play in the NCAA football game of Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the third-ranked passing defense will visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the fifth-ranked pass offense on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The Red Wolves are heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The point total is 73 for the contest.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -19.5 73

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 73 points in a game this year.

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 73 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to score 80.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 59.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 14.5 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 63.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 3-1-0 this season.

The Chanticleers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more in three chances.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Chanticleers score just 2.6 more points per game (48.2) than the Red Wolves surrender (45.6).

Coastal Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 45.6 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 38.0 fewer yards per game (525.8) than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (563.8).

This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, five fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread two times this year.

Arkansas State has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves score 18.0 more points per game (32.0) than the Chanticleers give up (14.0).

When Arkansas State records more than 14.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves average 470.8 yards per game, 187.2 more yards than the 283.6 the Chanticleers allow.

In games that Arkansas State totals more than 283.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (1).

Season Stats