The Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) host the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. San Jose State is a 2.5-point underdog. The contest has a 45-point over/under.
Odds for Colorado State vs. San Jose State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-2.5
45
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.
- San Jose State's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 41.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 45 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.
- In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 13.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Colorado State has two wins against the spread.
- The Rams have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Colorado State's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This year, the Rams rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20) than the Spartans surrender (22.2).
- The Rams collect 369 yards per game, just 15.4 more than the 353.6 the Spartans give up per outing.
- When Colorado State totals more than 353.6 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year, the Rams have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Spartans' takeaways (3).
San Jose State Stats and Trends
- San Jose State has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- San Jose State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Spartans put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Rams surrender (24).
- San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 24 points.
- The Spartans collect only 1.9 more yards per game (346.2) than the Rams allow per matchup (344.3).
- San Jose State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 344.3 yards.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|San Jose State
20
Avg. Points Scored
21.8
24
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
369
Avg. Total Yards
346.2
344.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
353.6
5
Giveaways
10
2
Takeaways
3