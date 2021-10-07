Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) host the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. San Jose State is a 2.5-point underdog. The contest has a 45-point over/under.

Odds for Colorado State vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

San Jose State's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 41.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 13.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Colorado State has two wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Colorado State's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Rams rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20) than the Spartans surrender (22.2).

The Rams collect 369 yards per game, just 15.4 more than the 353.6 the Spartans give up per outing.

When Colorado State totals more than 353.6 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Spartans' takeaways (3).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Spartans put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Rams surrender (24).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 24 points.

The Spartans collect only 1.9 more yards per game (346.2) than the Rams allow per matchup (344.3).

San Jose State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 344.3 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats