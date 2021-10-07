The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) are favored by a touchdown as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total is 52.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of four games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- So far this season Dallas is unbeaten against the spread.
- Dallas has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys put up 31.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Giants surrender per matchup (23.8).
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants allow per matchup (382).
- In games that Dallas picks up over 382 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (4).
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Giants score 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys give up (24.3).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
- The Giants rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384) than the Cowboys give up (396.3).
- This season the Giants have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (10).
Home and road insights
- This season, Cowboys home games average 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
- This season, Giants away games average 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
