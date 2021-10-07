Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) are favored by a touchdown as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total is 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of four games this season.

New York's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

So far this season Dallas is unbeaten against the spread.

Dallas has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 31.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Giants surrender per matchup (23.8).

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants allow per matchup (382).

In games that Dallas picks up over 382 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (4).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Giants score 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys give up (24.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Giants rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384) than the Cowboys give up (396.3).

This season the Giants have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

This season, Giants away games average 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.