The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 38.5-point underdog. The over/under is 59.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-38.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 54.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Gators games have an average total of 58.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 8.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Florida has two wins against the spread.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Gators put up 31.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Commodores surrender per matchup (35.0).
- Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.0 points.
- The Gators rack up 61.8 more yards per game (509.0) than the Commodores allow per contest (447.2).
- Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 447.2 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (4).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- So far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.
- Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Commodores score 3.8 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Gators give up (19.8).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Commodores average just 6.0 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Gators allow per outing (321.4).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 321.4 yards.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Gators have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.0
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
509.0
Avg. Total Yards
315.4
321.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
7
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
4