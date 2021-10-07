Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square (5) look to a referee for a touchdown call during the first quarter at Kroger Field. It was ruled a Florida Gators touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 38.5-point underdog. The over/under is 59.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Florida -38.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 12.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 54.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Gators games have an average total of 58.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 8.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida has two wins against the spread.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Gators put up 31.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Commodores surrender per matchup (35.0).

Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.0 points.

The Gators rack up 61.8 more yards per game (509.0) than the Commodores allow per contest (447.2).

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 447.2 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (4).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Commodores score 3.8 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Gators give up (19.8).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Commodores average just 6.0 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Gators allow per outing (321.4).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 321.4 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Gators have forced (4).

