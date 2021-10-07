Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) avoids a tackle by Arkansas Razorbacks running back T.J. Hammonds (41) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's strongest offenses meet when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 11 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 47 points.

Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -15.5 47

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 34 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 20.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.2, 2.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 9.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 15.5 points or more so far this season.

Georgia has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs average 24.8 more points per game (41) than the Tigers allow (16.2).

When Georgia records more than 16.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 132.2 more yards per game (432.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (300.4).

When Georgia piles up more than 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Auburn's games this season have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year the Tigers put up 35.4 more points per game (40) than the Bulldogs give up (4.6).

Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 4.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 297.4 more yards per game (478) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (180.6).

In games that Auburn picks up over 180.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over three times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats