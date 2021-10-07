Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17

The Georgia State Panthers (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is a 16-point underdog. The over/under is 51 in this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. UL Monroe

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -16 51

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of five games this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.7, is 19.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.8 points per game, 18.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 51-point total for this game is 2.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

So far this year Georgia State has two wins against the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Panthers rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Warhawks allow (31.8).

The Panthers collect 113.7 fewer yards per game (329.8) than the Warhawks give up per matchup (443.5).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Warhawks' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this year.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 16 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Warhawks put up 14.3 points per game, 23.7 fewer than the Panthers allow (38).

The Warhawks collect 224.5 fewer yards per game (207.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (432).

This season the Warhawks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats