Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to the defense against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The contest has a 60.5-point over/under.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -3.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of five games this season.

Duke's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 60.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 57.0, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-2-0 this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia Tech has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (427.0).

When Georgia Tech picks up more than 427.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Duke has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

This year the Blue Devils rack up 7.0 more points per game (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (25.4).

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.4 points.

The Blue Devils average 498.4 yards per game, 137.2 more yards than the 361.2 the Yellow Jackets give up.

When Duke amasses over 361.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats