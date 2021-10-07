The Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The contest has a 60.5-point over/under.
Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Tech
-3.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Duke's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 60.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 57.0, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Georgia Tech has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.4).
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (427.0).
- When Georgia Tech picks up more than 427.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Duke has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
- This year the Blue Devils rack up 7.0 more points per game (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (25.4).
- Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.4 points.
- The Blue Devils average 498.4 yards per game, 137.2 more yards than the 361.2 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- When Duke amasses over 361.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Georgia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
395.2
Avg. Total Yards
498.4
361.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.0
4
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
7