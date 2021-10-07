The best team in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers (3-1), are 3-point favorites against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. This game has an over/under of 51 points.
Odds for Packers vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 4.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 45.0 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 6.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Packers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Packers score five more points per game (23.8) than the Bengals surrender (18.8).
- Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.8 points.
- The Packers average just five fewer yards per game (318) than the Bengals give up per contest (323).
- When Green Bay picks up over 323 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Packers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.
Bengals stats and trends
- So far this season Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.
- The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bengals rack up 23 points per game, comparable to the 25 the Packers give up.
- The Bengals average only 14 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers allow (311.5).
- In games that Cincinnati churns out over 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (6).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.
- The average total in Bengals home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
- The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.
- Packers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
