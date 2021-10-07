Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants a tripping penalty that was not called during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Packers04 14

The best team in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers (3-1), are 3-point favorites against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. This game has an over/under of 51 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 4.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 6.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Packers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Packers score five more points per game (23.8) than the Bengals surrender (18.8).

Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.8 points.

The Packers average just five fewer yards per game (318) than the Bengals give up per contest (323).

When Green Bay picks up over 323 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

So far this season Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.

The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bengals rack up 23 points per game, comparable to the 25 the Packers give up.

The Bengals average only 14 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers allow (311.5).

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.

Packers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

Powered by Data Skrive.