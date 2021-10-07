Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (1-4, 0-0 AAC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the Houston Cougars (4-1, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the game.

Odds for Houston vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total Houston -6.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 59.5 points in a game this year.

Tulane's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of five chances this season.

Thursday's total is 12.1 points lower than the two team's combined 71.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 5.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Cougars score 3.6 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Green Wave allow (40.2).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 40.2 points.

The Cougars collect 111.0 fewer yards per game (371.0), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (482.0).

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Green Wave have forced (7).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This year, the Green Wave have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Tulane has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Green Wave put up 20.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Cougars allow (15.0).

Tulane is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 15.0 points.

The Green Wave collect 416.8 yards per game, 161.0 more yards than the 255.8 the Cougars allow.

Tulane is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team amasses over 255.8 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cougars have forced (9).

Season Stats