The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's second-ranked scoring defense, meet the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes are only 1.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 41 points.
Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points only two times this year.
- So far this season, 60% of Penn State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 41.
- Saturday's over/under is 22.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
- The 23.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 41 total in this contest.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 12.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has four wins against the spread in five games this year.
- So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes rack up 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions allow (12).
- When Iowa records more than 12 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes rack up only 5.8 more yards per game (320) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (314.2).
- Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 314.2 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over four times this season, five fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (9).
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 30 points per game, 18.4 more than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.6).
- When Penn State puts up more than 11.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 149.2 more yards per game (420.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (271.4).
- In games that Penn State picks up more than 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Nittany Lions have three turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Penn State
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
30
11.6
Avg. Points Allowed
12
320
Avg. Total Yards
420.6
271.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
314.2
4
Giveaways
3
15
Takeaways
9