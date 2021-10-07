Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with fans after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's second-ranked scoring defense, meet the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes are only 1.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 41 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -1.5 41

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of Penn State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 41.

Saturday's over/under is 22.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

The 23.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 41 total in this contest.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 12.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has four wins against the spread in five games this year.

So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Hawkeyes rack up 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions allow (12).

When Iowa records more than 12 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes rack up only 5.8 more yards per game (320) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (314.2).

Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 314.2 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over four times this season, five fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 30 points per game, 18.4 more than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.6).

When Penn State puts up more than 11.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up 149.2 more yards per game (420.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (271.4).

In games that Penn State picks up more than 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Nittany Lions have three turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats