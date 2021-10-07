Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Buffalo Bills (3-1) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas City has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills allow per matchup (11).

When Kansas City puts up more than 11 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills allow per contest (216.8).

When Kansas City totals over 216.8 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bills have takeaways (11).

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the Bills put up the same number of points per game that the Chiefs surrender (31.3).

Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 31.3 points.

The Bills collect 33.8 fewer yards per game (404) than the Chiefs allow per contest (437.8).

Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 437.8 yards.

The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

