The Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. An over/under of 65 is set for the contest.

Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -5.5 65

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have scored at least 65 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.8 points per game, 11.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 64 points per game, one fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 9.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have not gone over the total in five opportunities.

The Golden Flashes rack up 24 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per contest the Bulls allow.

When Kent State records more than 24.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes average 430.4 yards per game, 41 more yards than the 389.4 the Bulls allow per contest.

When Kent State picks up more than 389.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Bulls have forced (5).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Buffalo has one win against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Bulls score just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (27.6).

When Buffalo puts up more than 27.6 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulls average 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes give up per matchup (428.2).

The Bulls have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats