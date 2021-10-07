Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is tackled by the Florida Gators defense during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) the edge when they host the LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between SEC foes at Kroger Field. Kentucky is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -3.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in three of five games this season.

In 60% of LSU's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

Saturday's total is 9.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points more than the 39.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 10.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Wildcats score 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers surrender (23).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23 points.

The Wildcats rack up 397 yards per game, 30 more yards than the 367 the Tigers allow per contest.

Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 367 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

So far this season LSU has two wins against the spread.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Tigers put up 14.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Wildcats give up (16.8).

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Tigers rack up 89.6 more yards per game (374) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (284.4).

When LSU churns out over 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (3).

Season Stats