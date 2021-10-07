Oddsmakers give the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) the edge when they host the LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between SEC foes at Kroger Field. Kentucky is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5.
Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-3.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- In 60% of LSU's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- Saturday's total is 9.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.7 points more than the 39.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 10.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Wildcats score 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers surrender (23).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 397 yards per game, 30 more yards than the 367 the Tigers allow per contest.
- Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 367 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- So far this season LSU has two wins against the spread.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Tigers put up 14.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Wildcats give up (16.8).
- LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Tigers rack up 89.6 more yards per game (374) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (284.4).
- When LSU churns out over 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|LSU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23
397
Avg. Total Yards
374
284.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367
12
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
6