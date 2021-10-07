Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (2-2) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1). The over/under is 44.5 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points only twice this year.

Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 4.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice this season.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Raiders score 26 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bears allow per outing (22.8).

When Las Vegas records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 406.5 yards per game, 56.5 more yards than the 350 the Bears allow per contest.

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 350 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Bears rack up nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders allow (25).

The Bears rack up 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow per matchup (361.8).

The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Home and road insights

This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.