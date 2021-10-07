The Chicago Bears (2-2) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1). The over/under is 44.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Raiders vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points only twice this year.
- Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 4.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
- The 44.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has covered the spread twice this season.
- Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Raiders score 26 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bears allow per outing (22.8).
- When Las Vegas records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders collect 406.5 yards per game, 56.5 more yards than the 350 the Bears allow per contest.
- Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 350 yards.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (6).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Bears rack up nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders allow (25).
- The Bears rack up 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow per matchup (361.8).
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).
Home and road insights
- This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
