The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (4-1). This game has an over/under of 58 points.

Odds for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -19.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 58 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 54.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58 .

The 58-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 3-1-0 this year.

The Flames covered the spread in their only game when favored by 19.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Flames put up 4.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (29.4).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.

The Flames average 443.8 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 432.2 the Blue Raiders give up per outing.

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 432.2 yards.

The Flames have three giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 14 takeaways .

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the Blue Raiders score 15.4 more points per game (30) than the Flames allow (14.6).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 14.6 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders collect 341.2 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 266.4 the Flames allow.

In games that Middle Tennessee churns out more than 266.4 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Flames' takeaways (3).

Season Stats