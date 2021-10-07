The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (4-1). This game has an over/under of 58 points.
Odds for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-19.5
58
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 58 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 54.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58 .
- The 58-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Flames covered the spread in their only game when favored by 19.5 points or more.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Flames put up 4.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (29.4).
- Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.
- The Flames average 443.8 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 432.2 the Blue Raiders give up per outing.
- Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 432.2 yards.
- The Flames have three giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 14 takeaways .
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This season the Blue Raiders score 15.4 more points per game (30) than the Flames allow (14.6).
- When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 14.6 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Blue Raiders collect 341.2 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 266.4 the Flames allow.
- In games that Middle Tennessee churns out more than 266.4 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Flames' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
30
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.4
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
341.2
266.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.2
3
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
14