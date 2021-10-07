Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (3-1) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The point total is set at 47.

Odds for Chargers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points only once this season.

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.7 points above the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 51.6 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chargers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Chargers score seven more points per game (23.8) than the Browns give up (16.8).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Chargers average 391 yards per game, 140.7 more yards than the 250.3 the Browns allow per contest.

When Los Angeles churns out over 250.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (3).

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Browns average 25 points per game, 6.5 more than the Chargers give up (18.5).

Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.

The Browns collect 57.3 more yards per game (389.3) than the Chargers allow (332).

In games that Cleveland picks up over 332 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Chargers home games this season average 53.5 total points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Browns away games this season average 53.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

