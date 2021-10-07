The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in matchup between NFC West rivals at Lumen Field. Seattle is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.
Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points only twice this year.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- Thursday's total is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 49.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Rams games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- So far this season Los Angeles has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rams have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
- The Rams score 28.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (25).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 25 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rams collect 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3), than the Seahawks allow per outing (444.5).
- The Rams have four giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have four takeaways.
Seahawks stats and trends
- So far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Seahawks rack up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Rams surrender (24.8).
- Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.
- The Seahawks collect 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams give up (396.8).
- The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- Seahawks home games this season average 54.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
- The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- Rams away games this season average 48.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
