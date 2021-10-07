Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in matchup between NFC West rivals at Lumen Field. Seattle is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points only twice this year.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

Thursday's total is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 49.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

So far this season Los Angeles has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Rams score 28.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (25).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 25 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rams collect 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3), than the Seahawks allow per outing (444.5).

The Rams have four giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have four takeaways.

Seahawks stats and trends

So far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Seahawks rack up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Rams surrender (24.8).

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.

The Seahawks collect 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams give up (396.8).

The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Seahawks home games this season average 54.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Rams away games this season average 48.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

