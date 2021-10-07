The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field. Appalachian State is a 1-point underdog.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Appalachian State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
-1
-
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has covered the spread once this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 28.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Mountaineers give up per outing (20.0).
- Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 30.2 more yards per game (395.0) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (364.8).
- In games that Louisiana churns out more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have four turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Appalachian State has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
- This year the Mountaineers rack up 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.8).
- Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Mountaineers average 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (407.2).
- In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Appalachian State
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
35.2
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.0
395.0
Avg. Total Yards
481.4
407.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.8
4
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7