The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field. Appalachian State is a 1-point underdog.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread once this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 28.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Mountaineers give up per outing (20.0).

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 30.2 more yards per game (395.0) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (364.8).

In games that Louisiana churns out more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have four turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this season and covered the spread.

Appalachian State has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

This year the Mountaineers rack up 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.8).

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Mountaineers average 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (407.2).

In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats