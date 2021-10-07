Oddsmakers project a competitive contest between ACC opponents when the Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia is a 2.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 69.5 points.
Odds for Louisville vs. Virginia
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisville
-2.5
69.5
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points just two times this season.
- Virginia's games have gone over 69.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.1 points higher than the combined 66.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 69.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cardinals games have an average total of 63.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69.5 total in this game is 5.6 points higher than the 63.9 average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Cardinals rack up 4.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Cavaliers give up (27.6).
- When Louisville records more than 27.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinals average 30 more yards per game (442.8) than the Cavaliers allow per matchup (412.8).
- In games that Louisville picks up over 412.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has covered the spread twice this year.
- This year, the Cavaliers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Cavaliers score 34.2 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow (28.2).
- Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.2 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 91.2 more yards per game (526) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (434.8).
- When Virginia churns out more than 434.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Virginia
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
34.2
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.6
442.8
Avg. Total Yards
526
434.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.8
6
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
3