Oddsmakers project a competitive contest between ACC opponents when the Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia is a 2.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 69.5 points.

Odds for Louisville vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points just two times this season.

Virginia's games have gone over 69.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.1 points higher than the combined 66.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 69.5 over/under in this contest.

Cardinals games have an average total of 63.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.5 total in this game is 5.6 points higher than the 63.9 average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals rack up 4.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Cavaliers give up (27.6).

When Louisville records more than 27.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals average 30 more yards per game (442.8) than the Cavaliers allow per matchup (412.8).

In games that Louisville picks up over 412.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered the spread twice this year.

This year, the Cavaliers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cavaliers score 34.2 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow (28.2).

Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.2 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 91.2 more yards per game (526) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (434.8).

When Virginia churns out more than 434.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

