Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) lowers to tackle Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 21-point favorites when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The over/under is set at 66.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -21 66

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more just one time this season.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.8 points above the 56.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 56.2, 9.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

The 66 over/under in this game is 11.9 points above the 54.1 average total in Monarchs games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Thundering Herd score 37.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the Monarchs allow per matchup (31.4).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 540.2 yards per game, 221.6 more yards than the 318.6 the Monarchs allow per matchup.

When Marshall picks up over 318.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year the Monarchs rack up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (24.8).

When Old Dominion puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs rack up 51.6 fewer yards per game (352) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (403.6).

When Old Dominion amasses more than 403.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Monarchs have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats