The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 21-point favorites when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The over/under is set at 66.
Odds for Marshall vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-21
66
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more just one time this season.
- Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 9.8 points above the 56.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 56.2, 9.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
- The 66 over/under in this game is 11.9 points above the 54.1 average total in Monarchs games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- The Thundering Herd score 37.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the Monarchs allow per matchup (31.4).
- Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 540.2 yards per game, 221.6 more yards than the 318.6 the Monarchs allow per matchup.
- When Marshall picks up over 318.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.
- The Monarchs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21 points or more.
- Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- This year the Monarchs rack up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (24.8).
- When Old Dominion puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Monarchs rack up 51.6 fewer yards per game (352) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (403.6).
- When Old Dominion amasses more than 403.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Monarchs have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Old Dominion
37.8
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
24.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
540.2
Avg. Total Yards
352
403.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.6
15
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
3