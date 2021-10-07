Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1.5 points. The contest's over/under is 59.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

RedHawks games have an average total of 53.3 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 total in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The RedHawks put up 24 points per game, comparable to the 25 per outing the Eagles give up.

When Miami (OH) records more than 25 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The RedHawks average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (377.6) than the Eagles allow per outing (390.8).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 390.8 yards.

The RedHawks have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Eagles score 7.2 more points per game (32.6) than the RedHawks allow (25.4).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 25.4 points.

The Eagles collect only five more yards per game (376.8) than the RedHawks give up per contest (371.8).

Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 371.8 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Season Stats