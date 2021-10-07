MAC opponents square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1.5 points. The contest's over/under is 59.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-1.5
59
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- RedHawks games have an average total of 53.3 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59 total in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The RedHawks put up 24 points per game, comparable to the 25 per outing the Eagles give up.
- When Miami (OH) records more than 25 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The RedHawks average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (377.6) than the Eagles allow per outing (390.8).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 390.8 yards.
- The RedHawks have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- So far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Eagles score 7.2 more points per game (32.6) than the RedHawks allow (25.4).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 25.4 points.
- The Eagles collect only five more yards per game (376.8) than the RedHawks give up per contest (371.8).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 371.8 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
24
Avg. Points Scored
32.6
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
25
377.6
Avg. Total Yards
376.8
371.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.8
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7