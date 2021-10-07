The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium. The over/under is 50.5.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-5.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of five times.
- Rutgers' games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 67.6 points per game, 17.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.7 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Spartans games this season feature an average total of 55.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Spartans score 16.6 more points per game (37.8) than the Scarlet Knights give up (21.2).
- Michigan State is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.2 points.
- The Spartans average 466.6 yards per game, 147.0 more yards than the 319.6 the Scarlet Knights give up per outing.
- When Michigan State churns out over 319.6 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have three turnovers, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-1-0 this season.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Scarlet Knights average 29.8 points per game, 9.2 more than the Spartans surrender (20.6).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 78.6 fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Spartans give up (428.8).
- The Scarlet Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Rutgers
37.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
21.2
466.6
Avg. Total Yards
350.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
319.6
3
Giveaways
4
8
Takeaways
8