The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium. The over/under is 50.5.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of five times.

Rutgers' games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 67.6 points per game, 17.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.7 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Spartans games this season feature an average total of 55.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Spartans score 16.6 more points per game (37.8) than the Scarlet Knights give up (21.2).

Michigan State is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.2 points.

The Spartans average 466.6 yards per game, 147.0 more yards than the 319.6 the Scarlet Knights give up per outing.

When Michigan State churns out over 319.6 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Spartans have three turnovers, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-1-0 this season.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Scarlet Knights average 29.8 points per game, 9.2 more than the Spartans surrender (20.6).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 78.6 fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Spartans give up (428.8).

The Scarlet Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have eight takeaways .

