A pair of the nation's most prolific rushing attacks square off when the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) bring college football's seventh-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 14 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5 for the game.

Odds for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -3.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of five games this season.

Nebraska has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 21.6 points lower than the two team's combined 72.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.3 points per game, 22.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The 55.7 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Wolverines are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Wolverines average 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (15.5).

When Michigan puts up more than 15.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolverines average 436.8 yards per game, 114.8 more yards than the 322 the Cornhuskers give up per matchup.

When Michigan churns out more than 322 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over one time this season, six fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (7).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Cornhuskers put up 19.5 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolverines surrender (12.8).

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 12.8 points.

The Cornhuskers average 503.7 yards per game, 217.9 more yards than the 285.8 the Wolverines allow.

When Nebraska amasses over 285.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats