Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Detroit Lions (0-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 9-point underdogs in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. An over/under of 49 is set in the contest.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points just twice this year.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 50.9, 1.9 points above Sunday's total of 49.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

So far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Vikings average 23.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Lions surrender per contest (29.8).

When Minnesota puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Vikings collect 382.5 yards per game, just 1.2 more than the 381.3 the Lions give up per outing.

When Minnesota totals over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Vikings have two turnovers, two fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has covered the spread two times this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 9 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Lions rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings allow (23).

The Lions average 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings give up (389).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Vikings home games average 52.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (49).

The average total in Lions away games this season is 45.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

