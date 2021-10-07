October 7, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Detroit Lions (0-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 9-point underdogs in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. An over/under of 49 is set in the contest.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points just twice this year.
  • Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 52.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 50.9, 1.9 points above Sunday's total of 49.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

  • So far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Vikings average 23.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Lions surrender per contest (29.8).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 382.5 yards per game, just 1.2 more than the 381.3 the Lions give up per outing.
  • When Minnesota totals over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Vikings have two turnovers, two fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).
Lions stats and trends

  • Detroit has covered the spread two times this year.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 9 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Lions rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings allow (23).
  • The Lions average 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings give up (389).
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

  • This season, Vikings home games average 52.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (49).
  • The average total in Lions away games this season is 45.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

