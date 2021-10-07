Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-3) are big 19-point favorites on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the North Texas Mean Green (1-3). The point total is 69 for the outing.

Odds for Missouri vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -19 69

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

North Texas' games have yet to go over 69 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 13.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 66.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 60, nine points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

So far this year Missouri is winless against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total four times in five opportunities (80%).

This year, the Tigers score 7.5 more points per game (35.8) than the Mean Green allow (28.3).

When Missouri records more than 28.3 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 53.8 more yards per game (465.6) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (411.8).

In games that Missouri piles up more than 411.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Mean Green have forced (9).

North Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year North Texas has one win against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The Mean Green average 18.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tigers surrender (38).

The Mean Green average 103.5 fewer yards per game (396.5) than the Tigers allow per contest (500).

North Texas is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 500 yards.

The Mean Green have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

