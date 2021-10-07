Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) are facing tough odds as 31-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1). The total has been set at 63 points for this game.

Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -31 63

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.5 points per game, 8.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 58.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 54.8 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 31 points or more.

Nevada has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (32.3) than the Aggies give up (34.2).

When Nevada scores more than 34.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 28.5 fewer yards per game (420.8) than the Aggies give up per contest (449.3).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two times this season, nine fewer than the Aggies have forced (11).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year the Aggies average just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24).

When New Mexico State scores more than 24 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies rack up just 1.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (355.3).

New Mexico State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 355.3 yards.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (6).

Season Stats