The Houston Texans (1-3) have a projected tough fight to break their three-game losing streak as they are 8.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game has an over/under of 39.5 points.
Odds for Patriots vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points or more only once this season.
- In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
- Sunday's total is 4.9 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Patriots stats and trends
- Thus far this year New England has two wins against the spread.
- New England's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in four opportunities.
- The Patriots put up 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans give up (29).
- The Patriots rack up 311.8 yards per game, 90 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans give up per outing.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Texans stats and trends
- So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Texans have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Texans average just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).
- When Houston scores more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Texans collect 43.5 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (306.8).
- The Texans have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- This season, Texans home games average 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
- This season, Patriots away games average 43.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
