October 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off of the field after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off of the field after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-3) have a projected tough fight to break their three-game losing streak as they are 8.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game has an over/under of 39.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points or more only once this season.
  • In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
  • Sunday's total is 4.9 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

  • Thus far this year New England has two wins against the spread.
  • New England's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in four opportunities.
  • The Patriots put up 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans give up (29).
  • The Patriots rack up 311.8 yards per game, 90 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans give up per outing.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

  • So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Texans have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Texans average just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).
  • When Houston scores more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Texans collect 43.5 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (306.8).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

  • This season, Texans home games average 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
  • This season, Patriots away games average 43.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.