The Houston Texans (1-3) have a projected tough fight to break their three-game losing streak as they are 8.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game has an over/under of 39.5 points.

Odds for Patriots vs. Texans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points or more only once this season.

In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

Sunday's total is 4.9 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

Thus far this year New England has two wins against the spread.

New England's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in four opportunities.

The Patriots put up 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans give up (29).

The Patriots rack up 311.8 yards per game, 90 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans give up per outing.

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Texans stats and trends

So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Texans have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Texans average just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).

When Houston scores more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans collect 43.5 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (306.8).

The Texans have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Texans home games average 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

This season, Patriots away games average 43.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

