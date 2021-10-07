The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are close favorites (-1.5) against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The over/under for the contest is set at 44.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Saints vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points or more only once this year.
- Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of four games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 45.0 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Saints score 23.5 points per game, seven fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (30.5).
- The Saints collect 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8), than the Football Team give up per outing (417.5).
- The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Football Team have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Football Team average 25.3 points per game, eight more than the Saints give up (17.3).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.
- The Football Team average just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints give up (349.3).
- In games that Washington totals more than 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Football Team have five giveaways this season, while the Saints have eight takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).
- Football Team home games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Saints away games average 44.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.