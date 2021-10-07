Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls a play against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are close favorites (-1.5) against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The over/under for the contest is set at 44.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Washington

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points or more only once this year.

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 45.0 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Saints score 23.5 points per game, seven fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (30.5).

The Saints collect 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8), than the Football Team give up per outing (417.5).

The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (2).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Football Team average 25.3 points per game, eight more than the Saints give up (17.3).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.

The Football Team average just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints give up (349.3).

In games that Washington totals more than 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team have five giveaways this season, while the Saints have eight takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).

Football Team home games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Saints away games average 44.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.