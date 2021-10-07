Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown reacts after the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) are 17.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 64.5.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -17.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 62.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 8.1 points greater than the 56.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 67.2, 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.5 points, seven fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Tar Heels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 17.5 points or more.

North Carolina has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels score 37.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Seminoles surrender per contest (31.4).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.

The Tar Heels collect 497 yards per game, 87.2 more yards than the 409.8 the Seminoles give up per contest.

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 409.8 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Seminoles rack up per game (25) than the Tar Heels give up (25).

When Florida State scores more than 25 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Seminoles rack up only 15.2 more yards per game (385) than the Tar Heels give up (369.8).

In games that Florida State amasses more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (7).

