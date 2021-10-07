The Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) are 17.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 64.5.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Florida State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-17.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 62.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 8.1 points greater than the 56.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 67.2, 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.5 points, seven fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Tar Heels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 17.5 points or more.
- North Carolina has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Tar Heels score 37.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Seminoles surrender per contest (31.4).
- North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.
- The Tar Heels collect 497 yards per game, 87.2 more yards than the 409.8 the Seminoles give up per contest.
- North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 409.8 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Seminoles rack up per game (25) than the Tar Heels give up (25).
- When Florida State scores more than 25 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Seminoles rack up only 15.2 more yards per game (385) than the Tar Heels give up (369.8).
- In games that Florida State amasses more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Florida State
37.6
Avg. Points Scored
25
25
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
497
Avg. Total Yards
385
369.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
409.8
8
Giveaways
13
7
Takeaways
5