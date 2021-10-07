Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 234

The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) are favored by only 1 point against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The over/under is set at 47 points for the contest.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -1 47

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 54.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.3 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 52.8, 5.8 points above Saturday's total of 47.

The 55 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is eight points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Fighting Irish score 30.8 points per game, 15.5 more than the Hokies surrender per matchup (15.3).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish collect 33.9 more yards per game (361.2) than the Hokies give up per contest (327.3).

Notre Dame is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 327.3 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (6).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Hokies have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

The Hokies score 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Fighting Irish give up.

The Hokies rack up 37.9 fewer yards per game (331.5) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (369.4).

This year the Hokies have four turnovers, eight fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (12).

