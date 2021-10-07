Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day runs along the field during pregame warmups before a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

A pair of the nation's most prolific passing offenses meet when the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's eighth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 13 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Buckeyes are massive, 21-point favorites. The total is 71 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -21 71

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 71 points only once this year.

Maryland has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.6, is 6.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 28.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63 points per game, eight fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 12.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Buckeyes score 23.4 more points per game (45) than the Terrapins give up (21.6).

When Ohio State records more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Buckeyes rack up 555.6 yards per game, 217.2 more yards than the 338.4 the Terrapins give up per matchup.

Ohio State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 338.4 yards.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-2-0 this year.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Terrapins average 11.4 more points per game (32.6) than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).

Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Terrapins average 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes allow per matchup (398).

When Maryland picks up over 398 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (9).

