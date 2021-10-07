Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gains yards on a play in the first quarter of Satuday's game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) square off in the 2021 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 63.5 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -3.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.2, is 18.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.5 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 61.4, 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .

The 63.5 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 59.0 average total in Longhorns games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Sooners rack up 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns give up (24.0).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.0 points.

The Sooners collect 36.6 more yards per game (433.4) than the Longhorns allow per outing (396.8).

In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have four turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Longhorns score 43.8 points per game, 24.8 more than the Sooners give up (19.0).

Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Longhorns collect 152.0 more yards per game (472.8) than the Sooners allow per contest (320.8).

In games that Texas churns out over 320.8 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Longhorns have five turnovers, four fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats