Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and the second-ranked passing defense will visit the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 16th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Razorbacks are 5.5-point underdogs. The point total for the contest is set at 66.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -5.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points only twice this year.

Arkansas' games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.4, is 6.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, 21.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 75.3, 8.8 points above Saturday's total of 66.5.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 15.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Rebels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Rebels score 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks allow (19.0).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Rebels average 266.5 more yards per game (549.3) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (282.8).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 282.8 yards.

The Rebels have three giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have six takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played five games, with five wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 the Rebels give up.

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.0 points.

The Razorbacks average 45.1 more yards per game (416.4) than the Rebels give up per matchup (371.3).

When Arkansas piles up over 371.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Razorbacks have two turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (6).

Season Stats